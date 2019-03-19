Nursing home workers expected to find out today if they can strike

A court decision expected Thursday will determine whether the right to walk off the job will be reinstated to thousands of nursing home workers across New Brunswick.

Workers — without a contract for more than two years — voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike two weeks ago, only to be struck with a temporary court order making it illegal, mere hours after serving their strike notice.

What has followed since has been a back-and-forth court dispute between lawyers for the workers union and those for the province's attorney general.

In a nutshell, the union argues striking is a constitutional right, without which effective collective bargaining cannot happen.

The province argues nursing home workers are essential, and risking them walking off the job could cause harm to residents.

On Monday, a Fredericton Court of Queen's Bench justice sided with the workers, based on the no-strike order having been obtained without the union lawyers present.

Justice Paulette Garnett also reasoned that while the question of how many nursing home workers are essential is still one that has to be resolved in the courts, it could take years and would be unfair to deprive workers before then from going on strike.

Joël Michaud, lawyer for the union, said the province is desperate to stop workers from using their right to strike. (CBC)

Monday's court victory was short-lived though. Almost immediately after the decision, the province served the union papers, saying it was seeking to appeal the decision.

A Court of Appeal justice is expected to hear arguments Thursday to decide whether to grant the province leave to appeal.

Justice Raymond French will also have to decide whether workers can strike for the time being. He granted a stay that prevents a strike until Thursday, pending arguments for the leave to appeal.

The province had requested an extended stay until a judicial review — essentially a hearing that will address the question of essential services — scheduled for May 24 in Moncton.

'Desperate'

Joël Michaud, lawyer for the Canadian Union of Public Employees, said it's been frustrating to be forced back to court repeatedly by the province.

"They're sort of desperate to have the courts stop the union and its members from engaging in strike action."

Michaud has been arguing the right to strike is mostly a bargaining tool, without which the union is powerless at the table, and the province would have no reason to give in to demands.

"In this context, there could never be an end in sight," he said.

Christian Michaud, lawyer for the attorney general, said his job is to act with the public's interest in mind. (CBC)

Christian Michaud, lawyer for the attorney general of New Brunswick, believes there were "a number of errors" in Monday's decision reinstating the right to strike.

"I'm there to defend the public interest and maintain legislation in place, and that's what I've been doing — taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the health, safety and security of the residents is maintained."

JoëlMichaud said he was very surprised to be called back to court on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, lawyers for the province and union were back in court again, this time in Moncton.

The province asked the court to speed up the judicial review of the labour board decision around essential services, but a judge denied the request.