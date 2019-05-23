Court upholds labour board ruling in nursing home case, but strike not allowed for now

A judge has upheld a New Brunswick labour board ruling that found a law deeming thousands of nursing home workers an essential service is unconstitutional.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare's ruling states she "cannot conclude there is an error that would warrant the intervention of this court."

But DeWare also agreed to the province's request to a stay of the impact of the ruling until Jan. 2, 2020.

That will give the province time to "render the legislation Charter compliant," she says in the 40-page ruling dated July 2.

The province asked the court to review the December 2018 labour board decision after members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees voted in March to strike.

The union represents about 4,100 licensed practical nurses, resident attendants and support service workers at 46 nursing homes around the province

A tangled series of court proceedings staved off that strike pending DeWare's decision.

A CUPE representative told CBC it had received the decision and was preparing a news release in response.

The province did not immediately respond to a request for comment.