Appeal court sides with nursing home union on right to strike

New Brunswick's Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court's ruling that allows nursing home workers to go on strike, although not until January.

The decision was given in court on Tuesday.

The case is about whether the Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act violates union members' rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A December 2018 labour board ruling found it does, which triggered a series of court challenges by the province leading to the hearing Tuesday in Fredericton.

Justices Ernest Drapeau, Kathleen Quigg, Bradley Green are hearing the case.

The province has argued that the labour board overstepped its authority by deciding the law violates the charter, and that Justice Tracey DeWare also made errors in law when she upheld the decision in July this year.

Christian Michaud, a lawyer representing the province's attorney general, argued the labour board arbitrator erred by ruling the Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act violates the charter. (CBC)

Earlier on Tuesday, Drapeau questioned the province's position, pointing out one of its experts agreed in a court filing that there were charter issues with the law. He asked if the province's position was that the labour board adjudicator, the lower court judge and one of its own legal experts were all wrong.

Drapeau asked if that was the best opinion the province could come up with. The province's position reminded him of a mother watching a military parade who says her son is the only one out of step.

Christian Michaud, a lawyer representing the New Brunswick attorney general, said there was nuance in the expert opinion position. But Quigg read a portion of the opinion that said the law violates the charter.

Joël Michaud, a lawyer for the Canadian Union of Public Employees, argued a Supreme Court of Canada decision on a Saskatchewan essential services law means the New Brunswick law is unconstitutional.

Nursing home workers at 46 non-profit homes across the province voted in March in favour of a strike, but the workers are still on the job the case continues through the court system. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

The December 2018 labour board ruling by Robert Breen examined whether the province's Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act violates the right to strike for about 4,100 workers in 46 non-profit care homes. The board ruled the law did violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The decision took on greater importance in March, when the unionized workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking and came within hours of being able to strike. The province went to court to prevent a strike, which it said would harm vulnerable nursing home residents.

That decision set off a tangled series of court proceedings between March and July. It culminated with a July 2 decision by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey DeWare that upheld the labour board ruling.

However, DeWare gave the province until January 2020 to amend the law to make it comply with the charter.

The notice of appeal states DeWare made multiple errors in law, including failing to properly deal with the labour board's decision, considering a Supreme Court ruling, and that the labour board didn't have jurisdiction to deem legislation unconstitutional.

Patrick Roy, left, the provincial co-ordinator for nursing home workers for CUPE, has said the final offer from the province still isn't good enough. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Contract talks have been going on between the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes and the union representing nursing home workers since the last agreement expired in 2016. The talks broke down and a strike vote was held in March.

No agreement has been reached since then, though the province announced it had made a "final offer" to the union. Union leaders indicated they aren't pleased with the offer.

Michaud opened legal arguments Tuesday, saying the case would allow the court to rule on what an administrative tribunal like the labour board can and can't do when it comes to alleged constitutional breaches.

But shortly after Michaud started his argument, Drapeau cut in to question his position.

"Wow, I must've misread that," Drapeau said. He said he wasn't sure what Breen got wrong.

"He jumped the gun," Michaud said of Breen's ruling on constitutionality.

The hearing is expected to be followed by a written decision. It's not clear how soon that decision would be released.

The province has already announced it will introduce amendments to the law when the legislature resumes this fall.