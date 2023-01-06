Fire destroys home for independent seniors in northwestern N.B.
No one was injured in the fire in Clair, near Edmundston
Firefighters suspect an electrical malfunction caused a fire that destroyed most of the Villa Beauséjour, a home for independent seniors in Clair, 32 kilometres west of Edmundston.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, displacing 11 people.
Firefighters battled the flames from the roof, bringing the fire under control.
Guy Veilleux of the Haut-Madawaska Fire Department said investigators are still looking into the cause, and while it's not yet been confirmed the most likely reason is an electrical issue on the top floor.
Fire chief Maurice Boutot told Radio-Canada that crews fought the blaze for around two hours. He said firewalls, which are fire-resistant barriers built into the external walls, were the main reason the fire did not spread into other buildings.
The building is a total loss, according to the fire department, but no one was injured.
Residents are staying at the Foyer Sonia-Lisa, a nursing home in Baker-Brook, Radio-Canada reports.
With files from Radio-Canada and Mathilde Pineault
