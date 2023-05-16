Fast-tracking of Saint John patients for nursing home beds to be re-evaluated today

Social Development Minister Jill Green is expected to determine "next steps" today for the two Saint John hospitals she granted "critical state" status to earlier this month, fast-tracking their patients on the nursing home waitlist.

She will re-evaluate the temporary prioritization of alternate level of care (ALC) patients waiting at the Saint John Regional Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital for a nursing home bed over other New Brunswickers.

What information Green will consider and what possible next steps could include remain unclear. The department has not responded to multiple requests from CBC since Monday.

But nine ALC patients from the Saint John Regional Hospital have been discharged to nursing homes so far under the new protocol, and none from St. Joseph's, Greg Doiron, Horizon Health Network's vice-president of clinical operations, said Wednesday.

Neither Doiron nor the department responded to questions about whether those discharged from the Regional were admitted to their preferred nursing home.

Normally, nursing home admission is done chronologically.

As of Jan. 1, 935 people were waiting for a nursing home placement across the province, 463 of them in hospitals, according to the department.

Green authorized giving priority to ALC patients at the Saint John Regional on Jan. 4 at Horizon's request because of the "exceptional circumstances" there, department spokesperson Rebecca Howland told CBC on Jan. 12.

Social Development Minister Jill Green has regulatory authority to prioritize the admission of alternate level of care patients waiting in hospital for nursing home placements, when requested by a regional health authority. (Jacques Poitras/CBC News)

No details about those circumstances have been released, but according to the Nursing Homes Act "critical state admission prioritization" regulation, this change in priority can be enacted for up to 30 days at a time when:

The hospital's emergency room is over capacity and there are prolonged off-loading delays from ambulance bays.

Acute care units are over capacity.

There is cancellation of critical surgeries due to a lack of available hospital beds.

On Jan. 8, Horizon amended its Jan. 2 request to also prioritize ALC patients at St. Joseph's Hospital, which Green approved, Doiron confirmed.

4 hospitals over capacity

Horizon's four regional hospitals have remained over capacity as of Friday, following a surge of emergency room visits over the holidays because of a rise in respiratory illnesses, staff shortages, and a slowdown in discharging patients waiting for long-term care.

The Saint John Regional Hospital, Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, The Moncton Hospital and the Miramichi Regional Hospital had an average occupancy level of 106 per cent. The national benchmark is 85 per cent.

About one-third of Horizon's inpatient beds are occupied by patients who have been medically discharged from hospital, but are awaiting long-term care placement, interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said.

Doiron did not respond to questions about why Horizon requested critical status for the two Saint John hospitals but not the others.

285 Saint John hospital beds occupied by ALC patients

About 226 beds at the Saint John Regional Hospital — the largest tertiary care hospital in the province and the primary referral centre for all New Bruswickers for major trauma and cardiac care — are still occupied by patients who require an alternative level of care and are awaiting placements in a nursing home, special care home or community setting, said Doiron.

"Horizon regularly transfers less acute patients and patients no longer requiring medical care from SJRH to St. Joe's as a means of freeing up much-needed acute care bed space and enhancing patient flow at the regional hospital," Doiron said in an emailed statement.

"There are currently 59 patients at St. Joe's awaiting placement in a long-term care facility, which has a direct impact on the flow of patients at SJRH and can lead to overcrowding in the emergency department and on our inpatient units."

Horizon submitted a 'critical state' status request to Social Development for the Saint John Regional Hospital on Jan. 2, and for St. Joseph's Hospital on Jan. 8, said Greg Doiron, vice-president of clinical operations. (Government of New Brunswick/Zoom)

Horizon is working with Social Development to prioritize assessments for inpatients to determine the level of care required when they are discharged from the hospital, said Doiron.

"Once they have been assessed and a nursing home or special care home has been chosen, we work closely with the patient and their family to help ready them for their discharge," he said.

"This, along with our other initiatives to help increase patient flow, will help alleviate wait times for other patients seeking care in Saint John."