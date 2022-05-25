New nurse practitioner clinic opens northwest of Fredericton

A new rural nurse practitioner clinic is aiming to help alleviate the long wait for doctors in the province.

The province officially opened the new clinic, located in the community pharmacy in Keswick about 4½ kilometres northwest of Fredericton, on Wednesday.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard told reporters the new clinic will have an important role to play in the government's expected primary care network.

Shepherd said people who are on the waiting list for doctors will be assigned to other primary care clinics.

The new clinic is in Keswick, northwest of Fredericton. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"It's this type of clinic where we'll be able to see that happen," Shephard said.

"Some of the clinics are already established and ongoing providing service now."

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. three days a week until mid-June, when it start being open all week.

Shephard expects more information about the network will be released next month, and people on the doctor waiting list will be moved over into the network by the end of the year.

She said Patient Connect N.B., which keeps a list of New Brunswickers looking for a family doctor, has over 50,000 names on it.

While more primary care clinics will open, Shephard could not say how many would be needed.

"We already have some clinics in place," said Shephard. "Where we have to, we will."