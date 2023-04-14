Each N.B. region now has a nurse to help cancer patients navigate health-care system

The New Brunswick government is adding two more designated nurses to guide cancer patients through the anxiety and struggle that comes with a diagnosis.

Six nurse navigators were brought in over a year ago, but oncologist Dr. Eshwar Kumar said there was a need for more and adding them was always part of the plan.

"Navigating cancer is not easy. It's not only devastating, but incredibly overwhelming," said Kumar.

"For those entering the cancer system, there are new terms, innumerable tests, new medical professionals to meet with, treatment options to consider. … But there are many other things that we recognize now that patients and their families need help with."

The nurse navigators work with the oncology care team in the hospital setting to help patients understand the effects of treatment, what their diagnosis means and the results of their tests, said Kumar.

Elizabeth Rioux, one of the oncology nurse navigators, said the nurses can sometimes attend appointments with the patient if the patient doesn’t have a support person. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The six nurses already in place have done a "tremendous job," he said.

Elizabeth Rioux, one of the oncology nurse navigators, started in the position in September 2021. She said along with being a listening ear for patients and families, she can also make referrals to other health-care providers such as dietitians and physiotherapists.

She said the nurses work with the patient and outside programs to ensure they can attend appointments and afford medications. They can also sometimes attend appointments with patients if they don't have a support person.

"Even though the patient will be seeing multiple different specialists and members of the health-care team, the navigator can be their constant support person throughout their entire cancer journey," Rioux said.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said with the two additional nurses, every health zone in the province will now have an oncology nurse navigator, in addition to the pediatric oncology nurse navigators who are also a part of the program. It's a program available through both the Horizon and Vitalité health networks.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said with the two additional nurses, every health zone in the province will now have an oncology nurse navigator. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

He said one of the goals of the program is to alleviate some questions for the patients.

"On top of the concern for their health … oncology patients must navigate an often very, very complex and challenging health-care system," said Fitch.

"And when they call our office or my colleagues' office and say, 'What am I going to do?' We now know what to do. Call Julie, call Emily, call Elizabeth."