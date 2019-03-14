A nurse was seriously injured in an attack Monday, allegedly by the husband of a patient, while working at the Dr.-Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, N.B.

Norma Melanson, the nurse's mother, told Radio-Canada her daughter was attacked by the husband of a patient.

The man was allegedly upset that his wife had been transferred from her room to an area closer to the nurses' station because she was suffering seizures.

The attack allegedly went on for 11 minutes behind closed doors in the nurse's office before security arrived. The man was allegedly holding her by the throat when they were found, Melanson said.

The nurse was transported to the emergency room, where she was treated for a brain contusion and a broken nose.

She is now suffering from headaches, nausea and vomiting due to the brain injury, and has two black eyes and a swelling near one eye, her mother told Radio-Canada.

Paula Doucet, president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union, said in an email to Radio-Canada that staffing levels in hospitals can provoke tense situations.

"We know that our hospitals and other health care facilities are overcrowded and understaffed, increasing the risk of frustration and episodes of violence," Doucet said.

Vitalité Health Network also responded to Radio-Canada by email saying violent incidents do happen at their institutions.

"We take each of these situations very seriously and provide support services to all affected employees," the statement said.

"Any incident in which a staff member is threatened, abused or assaulted is reported and followed up."