Moncton nurse's suit against man who assaulted her in hospital to be heard next January

A civil suit filed by Moncton nurse Natasha Poirier against Randy Van Horlick, the man convicted of assaulting her while she worked, has been set for trial in January 2022.

Van Horlick was found guilty last November of two counts of assault and sentenced to six months in jail for attacking Poirier and fellow nurse Teresa Thibeault at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital in March 2019.

At the time, the Crown prosecutor asked for restitution on behalf of the victims, but presiding Judge Yvette Finn said the nurses would have to go to civil court for compensation.

Natasha Poirier sued Van Horlick in August 2020, seeking compensation for lost income and for pain and suffering caused by the attack at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital in Moncton. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Poirier had already filed her civil suit in August 2020. No dollar amount is attached, but her statement of claim says Poirier is seeking compensation for loss of income and future earnings, and damages for assault, battery, mental suffering, and pain and suffering.

"Having suffered through the ordeal that she has suffered through and being left with the injuries that she she currently has, it seems to me that she really does not have a choice but to make a claim," said Kelly VanBuskirk, the lawyer representing Poirier.

Poirier did not attend Monday's proceedings at Moncton's Court of Queen's Bench.

Van Horlick also was not present and did not have anyone there to represent him. He hasn't filed a statement of defence, VanBuskirk said.

At the criminal trial, Poirier testified that she suffered a broken nose, torn ligaments in her arm, a black eye and a concussion.

Her victim impact statement was read in court at the sentencing, it stated that she suffered chronic neck and arm pain, and her brain injury left her having trouble following conversations.

Poirier has not been able to return to work since the attack.

Justice Robert Dysart set the civil trial for Jan. 10 and 11.