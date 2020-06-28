Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, according to the government's COVID-19 dashboard.

Six active cases of the virus remain in the province. All are temporary foreign workers in Moncton who immediately went into self-isolation upon arrival.

Two cases announced Thursday involve an individual in their 40s and another in their 50s. One of those individuals may have been infected while travelling to New Brunswick on these flights:

Air Canada Flight 8918 – Toronto to Moncton on July 25.

Air Canada Flight 1231 – Cancun to Toronto on July 24.

Anyone who was on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If a person develops symptoms, they should self isolate and call Tele-Care 811.

The other four cases, announced Wednesday, are temporary foreign workers from Mexico. All are in their 30s.

All six foreign workers must continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 168 have recovered.

On Friday, 350 tests were conducted for COVID-19. As of Saturday, a total of 54,631 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: