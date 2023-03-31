Nuclear energy boss is leaving N.B. Power, MLAs told in sudden announcement

In a surprise announcement Friday, N.B. Power president Lori Clark said Brett Plummer, the man bought in to fix operational troubles at the Point Lepreau nuclear generating station eight years ago, is leaving the position almost immediately.

"I'll be the new chief nuclear officer at the end of September," Clark told Liberal MLA Keith Chiasson who asked about Plummer's status.

"Mr. Plummer's contract with N.B. Power will be done at the end of September."

Clark did not elaborate on what led to the departure or who initiated it but made it clear N.B. Power is moving on.

"Any plans to renew his contract?" asked Chiasson.



"No," replied Clark.

The Point Lepreau nuclear station has just come through its worst operational year since coming out of refurbishment in 2012. (Submitted by NB Power)

A request to N.B. Power to speak with Plummer about his departure was not immediately answered.

An American who received his training as a nuclear operator in the U.S. navy, Plummer was hired in 2015 to try to sort out operational problems at Lepreau.

The nuclear plant failed to perform as hoped following a refurbishment that ended in 2012 and was three years behind schedule and $1 billion over budget. It suffered numerous breakdowns and maintenance problems that began to drag on N.B. Power's finances almost immediately.

N.B. Power hoped Plummer could fix that track record, and it paid top dollar for his expertise.

He was the highest paid employee at N.B. Power during his eight years, earning more than all three presidents he served under. Earlier this year, the utility revealed he was being paid more than $100,000 per month in 2023.

N.B. Power has hired three operators from the nuclear division of Ontario Power Generation to help run Lepreau in the short term. (CBC)

During Plummer's term, N.B. Power invested several hundred million more dollars to try to improve Lepreau's performance, but difficulties have persisted.

Last year was its worst yet since refurbishment, with the plant operating at just 57 per cent of its annual production capacity.

That shortfall included a mid-winter breakdown in December that lasted more than a month and forced N.B. Power to buy replacement electricity in the open market at record prices.

By the end of the year the utility's debt had ballooned $468 million to $5.4 billion, largely because of downtime and repairs at Lepreau.

Clark, an accountant by training, said she will serve as chief nuclear officer but other qualified people will be responsible for overseeing plant operations.

She confirmed that three nuclear operators from Ontario Power Generation's nuclear division have been hired under contract for the next three years to run Lepreau and are already in their jobs.

The Point Lepreau plant is a moneymaker for N.B. Power when operating but a financial drain when it sits idle. N.B. Power has struggled for more than a decade to cut the number of Lepreau's down days. (Submitted NB Power)

She said N.B. Power continues to negotiate with OPG on a possible joint arrangement to run Point Lepreau.

"A partnership could range from a sharing of resources or it could be a part ownership in the station," said Clark.

"Being able to share resources with OPG or another nuclear operator would help us get the plant to the overall reliability levels that are acceptable to us."