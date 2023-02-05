N.B. RCMP call in N.S. team to investigate man's death

New Brunswick RCMP have asked an independent police investigator out of Nova Scotia to look into what happened after a man was found dead as police were executing a search warrant.

N.B. RCMP officers, including the emergency response team, went to a rural, seasonal camp in the woods in Rivière-Verte, about 17 kilometres southeast of Edmundston, on the evening of Feb. 3. They were there to execute a search warrant in relation to a firearms complaint, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers on the scene heard gunshots "fired from the camp towards the attending officers," the release said.

No police were injured.

The officers then entered the residence and found a 37-year-old man dead inside.

RCMP called in Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team to investigate. The organization investigates "serious incidents which arise from the actions of police," according to their website.

RCMP directed all further questions about the investigation to SIRT.

When contacted by CBC News, SIRT director Alonzo Wright would not say whether officers at the scene fired their weapons, or whether more people were inside the camp.

"We were called to northern New Brunswick as a result of a death and that is what we are investigating," Wright said.

Wright wouldn't say whether the body is being sent for an autopsy.