New Brunswick's jobless rate drops slightly in November

New Brunswick's economy shed 300 jobs in November as the unemployment rate remained largely unchanged, according to Statistics Canada.

The monthly labour force report showed the unemployment rate stood at eight per cent in November, down slightly from October's 8.1 per cent.

New Brunswick saw 500 full-time jobs disappear in November, according to the report. Meanwhile, roughly 100 part-time jobs were added.

The province's economic performance is slightly better than November 2018. when the jobless rate stood at 8.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia's unemployment rate stood at 7.8 per cent, followed by eight per cent in Prince Edward Island and 11.2 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9 per cent, up by 0.4 percentage points from October.