Camelia Airheart crash lands in Nova Scotia in new book

A trio of New Brunswick teachers is back with a new instalment in their popular Camelia Airheart book series.

Beth Weatherbee, Colleen Landry and Odette Barr officially launch Follow the Goose Butt to Nova Scotia on Saturday in Moncton.

It's been about four years since the authors conceived Camelia, a lovable young Canada goose with a faulty GPS — goose positioning system — on a road trip to a children's writing workshop, recalled Barr.

Camelia made her literary debut in the chapter book Follow the Goose Butt, Camelia Airheart in the spring of 2016.

She starred in the picture book Take off to Tantramar, released the next year.

Flying over Nova Scotia

Now she's migrated south in another chapter book, "flying over and crash landing all over Nova Scotia," said Landry.

She's travelling with her aunt, who is a journalist with CGBC, said Landry. That's the Canada Goose Broadcasting Corporation. And they are on an adventure to try to find stories about Nova Scotia.

Camelia loves to fly, said Weatherbee.

At the school where I work, there's a teacher whose son reads it, and she said he's constantly saying, ' Honkety hink , focus and think.' - Colleen Landry, one of Camelia Airheart's creators

"She loves aerial manoeuvres.

"She has a great takeoff routine. She talks to an imaginary tower. She does have a very serious issue with landings though. She's still working on landings."

Camelia is also easily distracted, a trait many children may find relatable, which leads her to get lost a lot, but it also takes her on adventures where she meets "all kinds of interesting characters," Landry said.

In this book, she has a brush with fame in Cole Harbour, N.S., in the form of one Cindy Crowsby — a hockey player with the number 87.

The third book, and second chapter book, in the Camelia Airheart series is being launched Saturday in Moncton. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

There are also stops in Sable Island, Lunenberg, Digby, and Cape d'Or.

Weatherbee, Landry and Barr were in Fredericton on Friday, talking to education students at St. Thomas University about how to use the Camelia books for lessons in geography, science, math and language arts.

"It's the teachers in us," said Landry. "We can't help it."

But teachers aren't the only ones giving them good reviews.

Kids like puns

"At the school where I work, there's a teacher whose son reads it," Landry said, "and she said he's constantly saying, 'Honkety hink, focus and think.' That's Camelia's mantra for when she gets confused and needs to focus herself."

"The crash landings, the songs, the little mantras appeal to the younger children, even though the vocabulary's too high for them, but I've even read it to Grade 6 and 7 classes and they like the puns. They like the adult levels of humour."

And at every reading, said Landry, some little person puts up their hand and asks, "Is this going to be a movie?"

There's nothing the authors would like better.

"If anybody knows anybody at Pixar, call us," said Weatherbee.

They also dream that Camelia's adventures will eventually take her all across the country.

As Barr put it, she "has the migratory patterns" for it.

Recognized for children's writing

Barr said she and her collaborators are heading to their third province soon, with no loss of enthusiasm yet.

"There's a certain synergy we have when we're together," she said.

At the New Brunswick Book Awards in June, the three were recognized with the Alice Kitts Memorial Award for excellence in children's writing.

"We were thrilled," said Barr.

"It makes it all worthwhile. A lot of people don't realize how much work it is to write children's books."

Saturday's launch is slated for 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Moncton Public Library.