There's something missing from Moncton's cathedral

Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption Cathedral in Moncton is in a much better position than it was a few years ago — it escaped the wrecking ball and raised funds for several repair and improvement projects, some of which are still in progress.

But some would say the church is still missing an important element to be truly revitalized.

"People don't go to church anymore — not very much, anyway," said Pauline Bourque, spokesperson for the MR21 group, which stands for the Monument of Recognition in the 21st Century.

"We decided that if we had something inside to attract people … the cathedral would come alive again."

A plan to create a "digital museum" inside the church to showcase some of its "treasures" was unveiled Wednesday.

The museum will feature interactive 3D and virtual reality displays supported by interpretive guides, said a news release from Productions Améri Ka, the Grande-Digue television production company.

Stained-glass window panels at the cathedral will be brought down to eye-level on digital screens as part of the new museum. (Submitted by MR21)

Bourque and her partner at Améri Ka made a film about the cathedral in 2012.

Bourque told Information Morning Moncton that that's when they discovered all the riches the cathedral held.

For this project, they've hired a firm from Montreal to help with the digital aspects.

"The technologies will … help interpret the significance behind the murals, works of art, artifacts and architecture."

The church has stained-glass windows, for example, along its east and west sides, which extend about six metres, or 20 feet, from the floor.

"In each square, there's a part of the Acadian story … and they're so high that if you stood under them you wouldn't be able to read what's up there," Bourque said.

Digital screens will bring them down to eye level, she said.

Pauline Bourque, co-producer of Améri Ka productions describes some of the technology that will be used to create a digital museum to showcase the history and artistic value of Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral in Moncton. 11:08

Meanwhile, audio recordings played through little speakers in the pews will let visitors hear from some of the people who've been part of the cathedral's history since it was built in 1939.

"They'll hardly be visible, but if you sit next to them, you'll hear whispering of the people who have stories to tell."

The church's founder, Msgr. Louis-Joseph Arthur Melanson, will have a place of honour in the museum.

Visitors will be able to sit on a pivoting bench in the chapel where he's buried and experience a 360-degree presentation about his life and accomplishments.

Besides the church, he also established a nuns' congregation in northern New Brunswick, which in turn set up the first francophone schools in places like Campbellton, Kedgwick and Saint-Quentin, Bourque said.

She said she hopes schoolchildren will visit the museum to learn more about their heritage.

"The cathedral tells it so well," she said. "I think a lot of people are going to be fascinated by it."

Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption Cathedral has stood on St. George Street in Moncton since 1939 and is undergoing major repairs. (Submitted by MR21)

Bourque hopes the museum will be ready by summer, in time for tourist season and the arrival of members of the "Acadian diaspora" from around the world for the next Acadian World Congress.

The virtual museum is just one of the big projects going on at the church, she said.

Fundraising continues to try to pay for repairs, which have already begun to the roof, stonework and foundation.

A new source of revenue is rent from office space that was created on the first level in what's now called "Station Acadie."

Another project to build a glass atrium outside the church is on hold until the stonework is sound.