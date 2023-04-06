Review board to decide if man who killed 4 people gets supervised outings

The treatment team for Matthew Raymond, who shot and killed four people in Fredericton, is requesting — for the third time — that their patient be able to leave a secure psychiatric hospital on supervised outings in the community.

Raymond, 53, was found not criminally responsible by a jury, in November 2020, in the shooting deaths of four people.

At trial, Raymond admitted to shooting and killing Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright from his apartment window, and then police Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello when they responded to calls of shots fired on Aug. 10, 2018.

The jury found Raymond's schizophrenia, a form of mental illness, prevented him from knowing what he was doing was wrong. In court, he testified that he thought he was shooting demons coming to kill him, not human beings.

Since the verdict, Raymond has been held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton and only allowed to move between units and within hospital grounds.

Victims of the shooting from left to right: Const. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32. (CBC)

The New Brunswick Review Board will decide in the coming days whether those privileges can be extended to include supervised outings. The outings would be to places such as bowling alleys, which the hospital would reserve so no members of the public could interact with the patients.

To support their request, his team presented a risk-management plan. It was reviewed by a second-opinion psychiatrist retained by the Crown, who found it reasonable.

Risk of violence 'low,' doctor says

The review board, a tribunal made up of law and mental-health professionals, decides the conditions of custody for people who have been found not criminally responsible. In making any decision, the law requires the board to take into consideration public safety and the patient's treatment and mental state.

In 2021 and 2022, the board declined to give Raymond privileges to leave the hospital grounds for short, supervised outings and said he continues to pose a "significant risk to the public."

The biggest hurdle during that time was the lack of a complete risk assessment, especially since Raymond is designated a "high-risk accused."

On Thursday, Dr. Émilie Frenette said she conducted a recent assessment and found that the risk of imminent violence from Raymond was low.

Raymond's hearing was postponed twice for the Crown to find a second opinion from Dr. Scott Woodside, a forensic psychiatrist at Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

On Thursday, Woodside said Frenette's assessment was missing an objective violence-risk test that would make her findings more accurate.

He conducted a Violence Risk Appraisal Guide Revised test and found that Raymond had the lowest possible score. He said 98 per cent of violent offenders who were assessed through that test scored higher, meaning they posed more risk than Raymond.

Woodside also reviewed the management plan written by Raymond's treatment team and found that it was "very reasonable."

Raymond 'very sorry,' he says

No one from the families of the victims was present to read a victim impact statement.

At the end of the hearing, Raymond was asked if he had anything to say.

He said yes and then read from a notepad he brought with him. He started by apologizing to all members of the police and RCMP.

"I'm also very sorry for what the families and friends have been going through and also the citizens in the apartments and citywide and even countrywide," he read.

"I did not know in 2018 that I was schizophrenic ... I wish with all my heart I did know then."

He said he will never forget "those precious, innocent victims," and he started to cry.

Although he's apologized before, Raymond has never addressed his mental illness as he did Thursday.

"If anyone thinks you have schizophrenia, get help, don't put it off or dismiss it."

Crown recommends that RCMP be notified

Dr. Ralph Holly, a Restigouche Hospital psychiatrist, told the board Raymond has been compliant with medication and treatment. He said Raymond was bullied by other patients, physically and verbally, but he did not respond in kind and instead told staff.

"He showed restraint," Holly said.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Logan pointed out that Frenette's report says Raymond recently had a hallucination and is in general not good at identifying his triggers.

Frenette said Raymond "is really knowledgeable about is illness. He can name the main symptoms of it," but is still learning to identify what would trigger his psychosis or early warning signs.

"I think that's teachable," she said.

She said two weeks ago Raymond believed he may have had an auditory hallucination and mentioned it to staff, but that was the only issue he'd had recently.

"He's been pretty stable in the past years," she said.

The Crown asked, if the board approves Raymond's privileges, that it asks the hospital to notify the RCMP before each outing.

Regardless of what the board decides about supervised privileges, Raymond will continue to be held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton indefinitely, until the review board finds he's no longer a threat to the public.