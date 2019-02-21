Firefighters battle 'pretty large' blaze at tractor shop in Norton

The fire department and police are at the scene of a "pretty large" fire in Norton, says RCMP Sgt. Andre Pepin.

First responders arrived at the fire around 4:40 a.m. at Hall Bros. Enterprises Ltd., a tractor dealer, on Route 104 in the southern New Brunswick village.

(RCMP) Fourteen people work at the shop, according to the company's website.

Route 124 is closed at the intersection with Route 121.

Wonderland Child Care, located across the road from the shop, is closed because of the fire.

Norton Elementary School is also closed on Thursday.

