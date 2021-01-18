Northwest New Brunswick prepares to enter full lockdown

The Edmundston and Grand Falls region will see businesses shut down and schools close as it enters a strict lockdown at midnight on Saturday.

Residents of the entire Zone 4 health region are urged to stay home as much as possible as case numbers continue to climb.

The province announced the lockdown at a news conference on Friday.

Eric Marquis, Edmundston's deputy mayor, said he expected tighter restrictions and supports the lockdown.

"We knew that at one point we would have to push on the reset button and stop the spread," he said.

Cases in Zone 4 have doubled four times since Jan. 6, when there were seven active cases. There are currently 129 active cases in the region, including some reported in schools, retirement homes and workplaces.

The lockdown will have similar restrictions to those rolled out provincewide at the start of the pandemic, and is expected to last at least two weeks. Most non-essential businesses will be forced to close, and schools will switch to virtual learning.

Grand Falls Mayor Marcel Deschênes said businesses in his community have been struggling during the pandemic. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Grand Falls Mayor Marcel Deschênes said he is only aware of three cases in the Grand Falls area since the start of the pandemic.

"Going from red to lockdown — it's a little hard to swallow," he said.

Deschênes said Grand Falls businesses have been struggling during the pandemic.

"I talked to a businesswoman yesterday," he said. "She told me she had one customer come in. She has bills to pay at the end of the month. She's got employees that she has to lay off."

Most businesses will close

Service New Brunswick offices in Zone 4 will be closed.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, NB Liquor stores and Cannabis NB stores will remain open. Veterinary clinics can also stay open with animals dropped off at the curb. Libraries will open to allow internet access.

Regulated health-care professionals, such as dentists, can continue to operate.

The province said early childhood education facilities can also continue to operate, with the help of a $3 hourly wage boost for employees who work during the lockdown.

Most red-phase rules, such as maintaining a single-household bubble, continue to apply.

Officers check for compliance with single-household bubble rules on Edmundston's Rue Saint-François on Friday. The region will move to a full lockdown Saturday night at midnight. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

Edmundston police are conducting roadside checks to enforce compliance with single-household bubble rules throughout the weekend.

Renters are also protected against evictions during the lockdown. Landlords can not begin proceedings until 10 days after the restrictions end.

Marquis said Public Health informed him of transmission of COVID-19 at some businesses in the community.

At least 20 cases are linked to an outbreak at the Nadeau Poultry slaughterhouse in Saint-François-de-Madawaska.

Most workers at the plant come from the Edmundston and Clair region in New Brunswick, with about 25 workers coming from Quebec and two from Maine.

The plant is minutes from the New Brunswick-Maine border.

The Edmundston Regional Hospital is preparing space for the event people with COVID-19 need to be hospitalized. (Bernard LeBel/Radio-Canada)

Dr. John Tobin, head of the family medicine department in Zone 4 for the Vitalité Health Network, said the atmosphere at the Edmundston Regional Hospital is tense. Staff are preparing space for the event people with COVID-19 need to be hospitalized.

"We see comments a little bit everywhere of people who don't follow the restrictions," he said. "It worries us a lot."

While the lockdown will last a minimum of two weeks, the officials will assess the situation every seven days. Marquis is urging residents to stay home and is hopeful the tighter measures will be effective.

"If everybody is part of the solution, I think that we could be back, say orange or yellow, in the next couple of weeks," he said.