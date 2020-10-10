Northwest New Brunswick hit with widespread power outages

More than 12,000 people in New Brunswick are without power as of 5:40 p.m. Saturday evening after a wave of outages that are mostly concentrated in the northwest part of the province.

NB Power is reporting more than 11,000 outages in the Victoria-Madawaska region, according to its website. That area spans from Edmundston to just north of Perth-Andover.

Most customers without power are located in Grand Falls, where more than 2,100 residents were without power.

At the same time, outages were also reported on the Acadian Peninsula, in the Port Elgin area and in Charlotte County.