Fredericton's indoor shooting range closing after 8 years

The last shot will be fired Monday night at the province's only public indoor shooting range.

Owner Donald Goodine is retiring and moving on to the next stage of his life after operating the Northside Pistol Range in Fredericton for eight years.

"It's hard, we had a really good clientele, and now all those folks have to find a new range."

The range was built in 2012 and became operational in 2013, offering revolvers and semiautomatic handguns for target practice. The range grew to have 146 members, including some people from police forces and Canada Border Services.

Members will have fewer options with Northside closing, especially if they want to practise shooting indoors.

"This is the only indoor shooting range in New Brunswick that the public can attend," Goodine said. "The other ones are all outdoors. … It's a lot of fun, but the weather has to be right."

Owner Donald Goodine said the most popular shooting distance was seven metres. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Adjusting to the pandemic

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the range sometimes had groups of 40 people taking target practice.

Goodine's decision to close the range is not directly tied to the pandemic, but there was a decline in the number of members who were able to visit.

"Our numbers were down … we never took any groups over winter because of the fact that we didn't know where they were coming from," Goodine said.

There were also some challenges in making sure COVID-19 public health guidelines were followed, given the close proximity of the booths.

"The only difference I saw was a lot of sanitation and keeping the distance of six feet sometimes is difficult in a range like this, where you're one on one all the time."

The moveable tan partition was used only by law enforcement to practise shooting as demonstrated by Donald Goodine. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Ears would be ringing

During the pandemic, the shooting range saw increased visits from law enforcement officers looking to practise their shooting because of COVID-19 restrictions

Goodine said he feels bad that the officers will have to look elsewhere now.

"There's probably 20 of those members that are going to need some help [finding a range]." ,

Northside has a total of four range officers, including Bob Kierstead, who coached Team Canada at the Olympic and Paralympic games.

While the range will be silent now, Goodine recalled the energy that once filled the room.

"Your head would just be ringing because of the concussion of the guns, with all five of [the booths] going. It's pretty loud.

"It's going to be difficult not seeing them every week, but somewhere I have to move on."