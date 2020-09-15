Liberals hang on to northern stronghold
Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou switches to red after Robert Gauvin's resignation
The Liberal Party was able to hold on to its fortress in the northern part of the province, even gaining a seat, but it wasn't enough to help the party stave off the Progressive Conservatives from forming government.
According to CBC News's projections, the Liberals secured 10 of the predominantly francophone northern seats..
The party made gains in Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou, which switched to red after former PC cabinet minister Robert Gauvin resigned his seat, but it wasn't enough to help push the Liberals out of Opposition territory.
Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou
Liberal candidate Éric Mallet helped turn Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou red after voters went blue in 2018.
Mallet dominated the night with 6,130 votes compared to PC candidate Jean-Gérard Chiasson's 662 votes at 9 p.m. AT with 11 of 13 polls reporting.
Former deputy premier Gauvin quit the cabinet in February over the government's proposed hospital reforms that would have closed six emergency departments at night and opted to run for the Liberals in Shediac Bay-Dieppe instead, winning there.
Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston
CBC News projects Liberal candidate Francine Landry will be returning to the legislature with 86.7 per cent of the vote with13 of 15 polls reporting by 9 p.m. AT
Edmundston Madawaska Centre
Liberal incumbent Jean-Claude D'Amours had a strong showing in Edmundston Madawaska Centre with more than 4,992 votes by 9 p.m. AT.
Restigouche West
For a third time in a row, Liberal incumbent Gilles LePage will represent Restigouche West in the house, according to CBC's projections.
The former cabinet minister posted 76 per cent of the vote just after 9 p.m. AT, pulling far ahead of Green candidate, Charles Thériault with 16 of 21 polls reporting.
PC candidate Louis Bérubé, who was allowed to stay on the ballot, despite derogatory comments he posted online in reference to federal Bill C-16, which enacted protections for the transgender community, trailed in third.
Campbellton-Dalhousie
Liberal incumbent Guy Arsenault delivered another landslide in Campbellton-Dalhousie with 4,539 votes by 9 p.m. AT and with 10 of 11 polls reporting.
Restigouche Chaleur
Liberal incumbent Daniel Guitard is projected to hold on to his seat with 56 per cent of the vote and 17 of 19 polls reporting. Green candidate Marie Larivière is trailing in second.
Bathurst West-Beresford
Bathurst West-Beresford voters have once again voted Liberal, according to CBC's projections, this time voting in René Legacy after Liberal MLA Brian Kenny chose not to re-offer.
Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore
Liberal incumbent Denis Landry will once again represent Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore in the upcoming legislature, according to CBC's projections.
Caraquet
Liberal incumbent Isabelle Thériault secured the riding of Caraquet in a landslide, winning 72 per cent of the vote by 9 p.m. AT and with 16 of 17 polls reporting.
Tracadie-Sheila
Liberal incumbent Keith Chiasson will retain his Tracadie-Sheila seat, according to CBC's projections.
New Brunswick Votes 2020 Results: Watch returns come in live on our interactive results page.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.