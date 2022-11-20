Northern N.B. will see up to 20 centimetres of snow Sunday
More snow is headed to northern New Brunswick Sunday.
Winds gusting at 70 km/h are expected later this evening
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Bathurst and Campbellton regions.
Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected from morning to evening.
Road visibility may be impaired later this evening as 70 km/h winds are expected to blow snow over exposed areas, Environment Canada says.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the national forecaster says.