The Northern Lights may become a more common sight over N.B. in the next few years

New Brunswickers got to see some rare aurora borealis activity last week.

And the northern lights could become a more familiar sight in the next few years, say astronomers.

"This solar cycle is going to be a little stronger — maybe one of the strongest that we've monitored through history," said Chris Curwin, of the Saint John Astronomy Club and the Astronomy by the Bay social media channels.

The sun goes through 11-year cycles, explained Curwin.

We're now coming out of "solar minimum" and will reach "solar maximum" in 2025.

That usually means more activity on the sun, he said.

Sun spots release large clouds of plasma when they get active, said Curwin.

These coronal mass ejections can dissipate into space and interact with Earth's magnetic field, especially at the north and south poles, "where the magnetic lines are a lot weaker," he said.

That field is "the only thing protecting us from the solar wind stripping away our atmosphere and wiping out life completely," Curwin noted.

A couple of "small" CMEs were released last week, he said, followed by a large one, which "kind of gobbled up" the others.

"They all entered Earth's atmosphere pretty well at the same time," said Curwin, leading to the aurora that people were able to see from most of the province, generally everything north of Saint John.

Steven Haché got this shot of the northern lights over Shippagan on Nov. 4. (Steven Haché/Facebook)

The way it works, he explained, is that large releases from the sun "kind of compress" our magnetic field from one direction — looking at the sun — and "stretch it out" on the opposite side.

It causes the planet's magnetic lines to stretch 64,000 km into space, said Curwin.

They "touch each other in the back," he said, and "kind of short circuit," sending another cloud back on the night side of Earth, producing nighttime aurora.

The blue and purple colours come from charged particles interacting with nitrogen in our atmosphere, he said, while the greens and reds are created by interactions with oxygen.

It's hard to predict more than a couple of days ahead of time when the aurora may be visible, said Curwin.

"Those sunspots can come around the sun and we really don't know what's happening with them until they arrive."

Most of the cloud of plasma gets deflected by the magnetic field, he said.

"They can go in any direction. It's a roll of the dice, really."

Solar storms can also affect satellites in space, astronauts on the space station, or the power grid on earth.

A big one in 1989 knocked out electricity across Quebec, he said.

Curwin suggested anyone interested in seeing the northern lights download a free app or go to space weather websites to check the forecasts, which are available for three-day periods.

The forecast Friday was that geomagnetic activity would be quiet.

But night sky watchers do have something more definite to look forward to next week.

A lunar eclipse will begin at 2 a.m. next Friday, said Curwin.

The moon will pass through the earth's two shadows, the umbra and penumbra, and be about 98 per cent eclipsed.

It will turn greyish in the first shadow and orange in the second.

Curwin says viewing will be best at about 5 a.m.

And the whole thing will be over by about 7:30 a.m.

He plans to stream it on the Astronomy by the Bay YouTube channel.