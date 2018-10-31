All francophone schools in northwest closed after police receive 2 threats

All schools and offices in the Francophone Northwest School District are closed after police received two threats on Wednesday morning.

The police said in a statement there were calls at 5:34 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. that detailed specific threats to an Edmundston school.

"The situation is worrying and we wanted to close the schools because of the threat," said Insp. Steve Robinson with the Edmundston Police Force.

"It may be a stunt because it's Halloween, but we cannot take any chances in a situation like this."

The Edmundston Police Force and the RCMP are investigating the situation and are recommending that parents keep their children at home.

The school closures were announced on the district's website and Facebook page, when some students were already on the bus, or en route to school.

The school district initially posted on its website at 7:05 a.m. announcing school transportation was delayed by one hour.

A few minutes later, it was announced that all operations were suspended for the day "for uncontrollable reasons."

More than 5,000 students and more than 400 teachers at 18 schools are affected by the closure in the Grand Falls, Edmundston, Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions.

Meanwhile, all schools and offices in the Anglophone West School District are open.

New Brunswick RCMP and the Edmundston Police Force are investigating.