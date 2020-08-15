New market on Fredericton's north side gives vendors another chance

A new market on Fredericton's north side has started up at just the right time, according to some vendors.

They have been without a home since the previous market permanently closed five months ago because of the pandemic.

Jeremy MacFarlane, co-owner of Freddy Bean Roasters, did business at the previous market.

He started door-to-door deliveries during the pandemic to help keep his business going, but said those calls started to slow down in recent weeks as the economy reopened.

"It came along at the perfect time," MacFarlane said at the inaugural market Saturday morning.

Jeremy MacFarlane of Freddy Bean Roasters said the new market opened at the perfect time. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Just the response today has been great," said MacFarlane, adding that it's great to see familiar faces again.

The North Side Creators Market opened up at the Picaroons Roundhouse on Union Street.

Seventeen vendors were there for the first week and there are 50 other businesses looking for a spot.

Organizers are already exploring ways to open up more space to accommodate the demand.

The market reunited customers with some of their favourite vendors.

Whitney Grattan of The Bath Shack is relieved to have a new market in place to sell her homemade bath products. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Fred and Sherry Morton live on the city's north side and were regular market-goers.

They were delighted to find the new market on Saturday, largely because they found one of their favourite vendors — George Haines of Grampa George's Pickles and Preserves.

"It was great to see him back," Sherry said.

Mavis Lloyd didn't know about the new market but stopped in when she was passing by Saturday morning.

She was also happy to see Haines again, and left the market with some bottles of pickles.

Haines said the last few months gave him a chance to catch up on bottling, but without a place to sell his preserves everything has been an expense only. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Haines said he's been bottling pickles for close to 40 years and was at the previous market for three years. He said not all of his customers could track him down over the past few months.

"My sales fell right off," he said, noting he was glad to see some of his regular customers again Saturday.

"I've been making my stuff for the last two or three months, but all it's been is an expense, so I have a whole patch of stuff made and just now to be able to get it sold."

Whitney Grattan, the owner of The Bath Shack, launched a website to sell her products when she lost the market as a venue. She sells homemade bath products.

"That kinda helped me in the meantime… it was kinda fight or flight."

"I love the market, I love seeing people — you create relationships with people," said Grattan, who added that having a new venue for the market will help her business again.

The market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Picaroons is a temporary location until vendors can find something more permanent. The market could be there a few weeks or months.