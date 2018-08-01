Rescue teams on standby as search continues for entangled right whale

Rescue teams will be on standby Wednesday as Fisheries and Oceans Canada continues to conduct aerial surveillance to help locate an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Bay of Fundy.

Three rescue boats and a Fisheries and Oceans Canada aerial team called off their search for the second time this week on Tuesday. The entangled North Atlantic right whale was spotted in the Bay of Fundy, east of Grand Manan on Monday morning.

Jerry Conway, an adviser with the Canadian Whale Institute and a member of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, said fog reduced visibility to less than half a kilometre by mid-afternoon on Tuesday, creating unsafe conditions for the crews.

He said conditions aren't expected to be any better on Wednesday with fog and strong winds travelling up to 37 km/h in the Bay of Fundy.

"It'll be a bumpy ride for sure," Conway said. "Under the circumstances, if it's sighted, we'll take a chance and do it."

Right now, the Campobello team, the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station team — most of which is commercial fishermen — are waiting for a Department of Fisheries aircraft to spot the whale.

Jerry Conway, an adviser with the Canadian Whale Institute and a member of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, said fog reduced visibility, hampering efforts to find the whale on Tuesday. (CBC)

As he waits for the call from DFO, Conway is trying to stay positive.

"Every one of them is important that we save," he said.

If the whale is located, then the rescue teams will head out to rescue the entangled whale.

Whale could be anywhere

But, Conway said the whale could have travelled a far distance since it was last spotted on Monday morning. He said a North Atlantic right whale can travel 30 square kilometres in five minutes.

"You have to keep in mind these whales can travel quite a distance even at three knots [5.5 km/h]," he said.

"It could be anywhere in the Bay of Fundy, in fact it could even be down in the Gulf of Maine by now," he said.

We've had whales that have lasted weeks with gear on. - Jerry Conway, Campobello Whale Rescue Team

Whale No. 3843 has been sighted on a number of occasions over the years, but this is the first time there has been any indication it's entangled.

The whale was last spotted, free of any gear, in early June, he said.

"Depending on the amount of entanglement, some whales can last a day or two," he said. "We've had whales that have lasted weeks with gear on."

There are only an estimated 450 North Atlantic right whales left in the world. Of those, only about 100 are breeding females and no calves were born this year.

Since January 2017, there have been at least 19 deaths of such whales in U.S. and Canadian waters — 12 off the Canadian coast.

CBC News has asked DFO for more information about the rescue and is waiting for a response.