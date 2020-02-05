3 new North Atlantic right whale calves spotted off coasts of Florida, Georgia

Three North Atlantic right whale calves were spotted off the coasts of Georgia and Florida earlier this week, bringing the total number of right whales born this year up to nine.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an American government agency that monitors coastal and marine ecosystems, tweeted the birth announcement on Tuesday.

Whale No. 2223, named Calvin, was spotted with her calf swimming off the coast of Georgia. Whale No. 2642, also known as Echo, was seen with her calf off Atlantic Beach, Fla. And Arrow, whale No. 3290, and her calf were spotted off Amelia Island, Fla.

3 new right whale calves born! Mom #2223 (Calvin) and her calf were seen swimming off the coast of Georgia; #2642 (Echo) was seen with her calf off Atlantic Beach, FL; #3290 (Arrow) and her calf were seen swimming off Amelia Island, FL. Credit: <a href="https://twitter.com/CMAquarium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMAquarium</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/MyFWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MyFWC</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaWild?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaWild</a>. <a href="https://t.co/yaTMXmxNUa">pic.twitter.com/yaTMXmxNUa</a> —@NOAAFisheries

"That's the kind of number we need," said Charles Mayo, a senior scientist and director of the Right Whale Ecology Program at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Mass.

Mayo was thrilled to hear about the three new calves, but said little is known about them so far.

"We'll have to wait a little while even to be able to clearly identify them one from another."

Injured newborn calf

One of the newborn calves was injured by a ship's propeller in early January. The injuries include damage to the calf's mouth, which could hamper its ability to eat.

"[It] has a very bad cut across its head that — at least for some of us — throws a question out, can this little whale live? And particularly can it nurse?" Mayo said.

The calf was treated with antibiotics a week ago, but Mayo said it hasn't been seen for a couple of days.

"We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed."

An endangered species

The other eight calves remain in good shape, Mayo said.

North Atlantic right whales are an endangered species, with a population that has fallen to the low 400s in recent years. There are only about 100 are breeding females.

Twelve right whales died last year, while seven calves were spotted off the southern U.S. coast in 2019, according to Philip Hamilton, a research scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life.

No calves were reported in the previous year.