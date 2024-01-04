Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

North Atlantic right whale calf found dead off Massachusetts coast

A North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead Monday off the coast of Massachusetts. The cause of death is unknown.

The death comes weeks after another calf was found with injuries consistent with a vessel strike

Isabelle Leger · CBC News ·
Aerial photo of large whale and very small whale swimming beside each other.
This file photo shows first-time mother whale #3780 and her newborn calf on Dec. 31, 2023. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA permit 26919)

A North Atlantic right whale calf has been found dead off the coast of Massachusetts.

The female calf was found Monday near Edgartown, a town on Martha's Vineyard.

The cause of death is unknown.

Kim Elmslie, the campaign director for ocean conservation organization Oceana, said vessel strikes and entanglements are the two most common causes of whale deaths.

The calf's death comes just weeks after a right whale calf was spotted off the coast of South Carolina with serious injuries consistent with a vessel strike.

The injured whale was the calf of a 38-year-old right whale named Juno, and experts say it will not likely survive.

In total, Elmslie said three calves have been spotted with concerning injuries and it's unknown whether this latest casualty was a part of that figure.

Aerial photo of a large black and white whale swimming alongside a very small black and white whale.
North Atlantic right whale Juno and her calf were sighted off Cane Island, S.C., by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute on Nov. 28, 2023. (Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, taken under NOAA permit #26919. Funded by United States Army Corps of Engineers. )

"This news is really heartbreaking and especially heartbreaking because we're starting and ending the month in the same way, with bad news about calves," she said.

Elmslie said ropeless fishing gear and speed limits for shipping vessels are some of the solutions to mitigating whale deaths.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Isabelle Leger

Isabelle Leger is a reporter based in Fredericton. You can reach her at isabelle.leger@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now