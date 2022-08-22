An entangled North Atlantic right whale yearling has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the fourth this year.

In a news release, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said a right whale calf known as 3720 was last spotted in March off the coast of Provincetown, Mass.

On Saturday, researchers spotted the the calf from an aircraft 48 nautical miles east of Shippagan.

"The state of the whale and the length of time it has been entangled is unknown at this time," the release says.

If the whale is located again, and weather and sea conditions allow, volunteers will try to disentangle it, the release said.

Researchers don't know the type of gear that's entangled the whale or where the gear came from.

"This information can only be confirmed after gear is removed from an animal and investigated," the release said.

The New England Aquarium matched the entangled whale to the yearling born in 2021.

An estimated 336 North Atlantic right whales remain, the Fisheries Department said.

In recent years, changing water temperature and redistribution of plankton have shifted the whales to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where they are less protected from fishing gear entanglements and ship strikes — their leading cause of death. In the past, they'd spent summers in the northern Gulf of Maine, Bay of Fundy and Roseway Basin, south of Cape Sable Island.

In 2019, 10 right whales were found dead in Canadian and United States water. In 2020, two right whale deaths were detected, and in 2021, two more. No deaths have been recorded in 2022.

Two entangled whales were seen in July, and one in May.