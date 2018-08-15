Norovirus-like illness has hit 19 daycares, long-term care homes since March

Hundreds of people in the Saint John area got sick with norovirus-like symptoms in the months leading up to the closure of the YMCA's Camp Glenburn, where the illness of 150 campers and counsellors forced the camp to close last week.

Nineteen daycares and long-term care operations reported outbreaks of vomiting or diarrhea in Saint John and surrounding areas, Paul Bradley, a communications officer for the Department of Health, said in an email to CBC News.

"And as we mentioned … these types of viruses are long lasting and notoriously difficult to get rid of," he said.

In all, 310 people were reported sick between March and July at these centres. Four of the 19 centres had confirmed cases of norovirus and one was affected by rotavirus, Bradley said.

These figures do not include the Camp Glenburn cases but give a broader perspective on the virus in the Saint John area, which Public Health has suggested is the source of the camp problem..

The YMCA camp on Belleisle Bay closed for the season Aug. 7 after norovirus caused campers to fall sick twice — once in July and once in August.

Public health officials said earlier that new campers may have been bringing the virus into the camp, instead of getting it from something on the premises.

Bradley said Public Health tested the drinking water at Glenburn and found it acceptable. No link to any food or water consumed at the camp was found.

He said it's difficult to say whether the number of norovirus-like cases in the community represents a significant increase because doctors aren't required by legislation to report cases.

150 sick in total

Although norovirus hasn't been confirmed at Glenburn, public health officials have maintained since the beginning that the virus was responsible for the sickness at the camp. Some parents say the timeline doesn't match up.

The camp was closed for the first time on July 20 for cleaning, following an outbreak that affected 92 people. It reopened a week later, but a second outbreak sent another 21 campers and a counsellor home. Ultimately, 150 people were affected.

According to public health officials, norovirus has an incubation period of between 12 and 48 hours.

But some parents said that with the second outbreak, the children got sick less than a day after being allowed into the reopened camp.

But some parents said that with the second outbreak, the children got sick less than a day after being allowed into the reopened camp.

Andrea St. Pierre is among the parents who said this does not fit with the timelines given by the Health Department.

No samples to test

"I'm concerned the kids are going to have another outbreak," St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said she wanted stool samples taken to help identify the illness.

Bradley said this hasn't been possible.

"Stool sample kits were provided to the camp, however no samples have been submitted for testing at this point," he wrote.

"The main symptom associated with the outbreak has been vomiting, and vomit samples cannot be submitted for testing."