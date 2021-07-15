A 38-year-old man from Noonan, N.B., is facing six charges in connection with an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

In a news release late Wednesday, New Brunswick RCMP say a complaint to Cybertip.ca, Canada's tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children, prompted their Internet Child Exploitation Unit to begin an investigation in February 2019.

On June 29, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a home on Route 10 in Noonan, just east of Fredericton.

During the search, they seized a variety of electronic devices and a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was released from custody on an undertaking to police with strict conditions.

Michael Sorenson appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on Wednesday, July 14, and was charged with:

two counts of sexual exploitation

invitation to sexual touching

voyeurism

making child pornography

possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Incidents alleged to have occurred over 12-year period

A court-imposed publication ban is in place to protect the identities of the victims, as well as any information that could potentially identify them, according to the RCMP release.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between 2008 and 2020, involving several identified victims as well as unknown victims.

"We know this individual used to own a petting zoo in Noonan until 2020, and would travel across the province to different events," Sgt. Nick Arbour said Wednesday.

"So far, we have identified several New Brunswick victims, and actively continue to investigate to identify other potential victims."

Police ask that if you are a victim, or have any information related to these incidents or similar ones, to contact the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 506-452-3405. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force. The RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit was also involved with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.