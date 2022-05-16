Nominations close for two Miramichi area by-elections

The full slate of candidates for two upcoming Miramichi area by-elections has been finalized by Elections New Brunswick as the deadline to file nominations has passed.

The by-elections will be held in Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin on June 20.

There are five candidates in Miramichi Bay-Neguac:

Réjean Savoie, Progressive Conservative

Shawn Wood, Liberal

Chad Duplessie, Green

Tom L'Huillier, People's Alliance

Richard (Hoss) Sutherland, Independent

There are four candidates in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin:

Mike Dawson, Progressive Conservative

Hannah Fulton Johnston, Liberal

Julie Guillemet-Ackerman, Green

Larry Lynch, People's Alliance

People's Alliance test

The two by-elections will be the first ones contested by a resurrected People's Alliance party.

The party had been dissolved after former leader Kris Austin crossed the floor to join the governing PCs.

The by-elections mark a first test for new People’s Alliance of New Brunswick's leader Rick DeSaulniers. (Jonathan Colicott/CBC)

The party was later revived with former Fredericton-York MLA Rick DeSaulniers becoming leader.

The provincial New Democratic Party has not fielded candidates in either riding.

The party courted controversy over nominations for the two races, with its leader facing internal turmoil over criticisms of his leadership.

Federal election prompts vote

The by-elections for the two ridings were necessitated after the two previous MLAs, the Progressive Conservative Jake Stewart and Liberal Lisa Harris, both stepped down to run in the federal riding of Miramichi-Grand Lake in the last federal election.

Jake Stewart went on to win the riding in that election.

Elections NB will hold two days of advanced voting on June 11 and 13, and votes can be cast at local returning offices six days a week until election day.