Nominations close for two Miramichi area by-elections
People's Alliance party fields two candidates, NDP fields none
The full slate of candidates for two upcoming Miramichi area by-elections has been finalized by Elections New Brunswick as the deadline to file nominations has passed.
The by-elections will be held in Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin on June 20.
There are five candidates in Miramichi Bay-Neguac:
- Réjean Savoie, Progressive Conservative
- Shawn Wood, Liberal
- Chad Duplessie, Green
- Tom L'Huillier, People's Alliance
- Richard (Hoss) Sutherland, Independent
There are four candidates in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin:
- Mike Dawson, Progressive Conservative
- Hannah Fulton Johnston, Liberal
- Julie Guillemet-Ackerman, Green
- Larry Lynch, People's Alliance
People's Alliance test
The two by-elections will be the first ones contested by a resurrected People's Alliance party.
The party had been dissolved after former leader Kris Austin crossed the floor to join the governing PCs.
The party was later revived with former Fredericton-York MLA Rick DeSaulniers becoming leader.
The provincial New Democratic Party has not fielded candidates in either riding.
The party courted controversy over nominations for the two races, with its leader facing internal turmoil over criticisms of his leadership.
Federal election prompts vote
The by-elections for the two ridings were necessitated after the two previous MLAs, the Progressive Conservative Jake Stewart and Liberal Lisa Harris, both stepped down to run in the federal riding of Miramichi-Grand Lake in the last federal election.
Jake Stewart went on to win the riding in that election.
Elections NB will hold two days of advanced voting on June 11 and 13, and votes can be cast at local returning offices six days a week until election day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?