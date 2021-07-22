Deafening pleasure boats disrupt summer tranquility for some waterfront residents

Dr. Jeff Blackmer never expected to hear every bird chirping in the trees at his family's property on Grand Lake.

But he's frustrated and annoyed that all conversation on the shore has to come to a stop when loud, powerful boats go by.

"Grand Lake is a pretty big lake. And even when they're on the other side of the lake, which is a couple of kilometres away, it still rattles our windows," said Blackmer, a physician in Ottawa who's been going to the lake for 50 years.

He said it's particularly frustrating when most boats don't have to be that loud — no matter how big or how fast.

"It's supposed to impress people for some reason that the rest of us can't understand," said Blackmer. "And so it absolutely adds to the frustration."

Dr. Jeff Blackmer, shown here with this son, Joseph, at the family cottage on Grand Lake, is annoyed by the number of loud boats going by at all hours of the day. (Submitted by Jeff Blackmer)

The boats he's talking about, sometimes called cigarette, offshore or go-fast boats, are built for speed and come equipped with a lot of horsepower.

And cottagers and residents alike have been talking about their deafening presence as their numbers have increased in recent years.

Blackmer compares the boats to hunting with an AK-47.

"You don't need a boat like that with that kind of power on a lake. There's lots of other options that are a lot more appropriate."

He insists he's not "one of these people that shakes my fist at every motor craft that goes by," but he said the loud engines are disruptive to the normally peaceful cottage life.

"Thankfully, those boats are the exception rather than the rule, but they certainly don't belong on a lake in rural New Brunswick."

Easily muffled if drivers want

The vast majority of newer models come with an adequate muffler system, said Paul Arthurs, the head mechanic at Phil's Auto and Recreation in Lincoln.

But they also come with the ability to bypass that system and crank the volume.

He said it's the same thing as with loud motorcycles like Harley-Davidsons. Some people just like a loud engine. He's one of them.

Marine mechanic Paul Arthurs says most cigarette boats have adequate muffler systems that the operators can choose to bypass. (Submitted by Paul Arthurs)

"I love the sound of the motor … If I had a boat, I'd want it loud," said Arthurs.

According to Transport Canada, it's illegal to operate a boat without a muffler within five nautical miles (9.26 kilometres) of shore. The fine under the Canada Shipping Act is $500.

The rule doesn't apply to boats built before 1960, but most of the boats operating on New Brunswick waterways have been built since then.

Arthurs said the vast majority of boats are built with the exhaust exiting the boat underwater through the propeller, so the water helps muffle the sound.

Some have the feature to exhaust straight from the engine above the water.

"So it's like no exhaust at all. Nothing. It's just straight out," he explained.

According to the Canada Shipping Act, the fine for bypassing a boat's muffler system within five nautical miles of shore is $500. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Most boats come with a so-called "silent choice," which means you hit a button on the boat's control panel and the engine runs the normal underwater exhaust system.

"So when they get close to where there's land and you hit the button and you're quiet," said Arthurs. "If you go so many kilometres offshore, then you can open it up and be loud."

But not everyone appreciates the volume.

Chris Barrett, the service manager at Phil's, said he doesn't understand the appeal.

"The only people who like them are the people who own them," he said.

Arthurs said it's the same sort of people who enjoy loud and powerful motorcycles, cars or trucks.

In addition to the volume appeal — for those who enjoy that sort of thing — Arthurs said there are also performance advantages to a straight exhaust, such as increased horsepower and speed.

And they're not cheap. On a popular online sales page, several boats of this type ranged from $44,000 to $77,000 — and that's for used boats ranging in age from 13 to 20 years old.

Who polices inland waterways?

Regardless of the muffler rule, those who break it probably have a good chance of getting away with it.

Inquiries sent to the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety were all referred to the RCMP.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said New Brunswick does not have a marine unit, nor does it have any patrol boats.

Sgt. Jean-François Martel said the RCMP does not conduct regular water patrols, but it does have access to various fire department boats for use in emergency situations on the water.

He said it wasn't possible to say how many boating-related noise complaints are handled by the RCMP since noise complaints are all lumped in together.

Threat to wildlife

Birder Alain Clavette said the big boats are bad news for birds.

"Big noise means big motors means a lot of waves. And one of the big problems with these boats is the noise will scare and separate chicks from their parents," he said.

And that could give predators an opportunity to kill the chicks. The same often happens with other mammals as well, he said.

Birder Alain Clavette said big boats pose a number of threats to wildlife, including birds. (Twitter)

Birds like loons, which are nearly "useless" onshore, nest as close to the water as possible, explained Clavette. They select their nesting sites under regular environmental conditions. Then along come the big boats, and their waves can wash away the eggs, chicks and nest.

Clavette said the bigger the boat, the more pollution it produces. He said oil and gas reduce the effectiveness of a bird's waterproofing, which leaves them at risk of hypothermia.

"We're in 2021," Clavette said. "Can we start thinking about the other species that we share this planet with?"