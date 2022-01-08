N.B. man dies in single-vehicle crash near Rogersville

A 72-year-old man has died following a crash Friday morning on Route 126.

Richibucto RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at around 11:10 a.m. near Noinsville, an eastern New Brunswick community just south of Rogersville.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the RCMP said in a news release late Friday.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control and went into the ditch, the RCMP said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.