Man accused of manslaughter pleads guilty to separate drug charges

A man facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the March 2020 death of Erika Ann Vautour pleaded guilty to separate charges during an appearance in Moncton provincial court on Thursday.

Noel Sock faces charges of manslaughter while using a firearm, reckless discharging of a prohibited firearm, robbery with a prohibited firearm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Vautour, 39, was found unresponsive inside a home on Saint-Ignace Road on March 8, shortly after 6:30 a.m. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Sock is co-accused with Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair, who remains in custody pending a future court appearance.

Sock appeared in provincial court Thursday scheduled for trial on separate charges involving drugs, weapons, and breaching undertaking and probation orders.

Noel's lawyer, Brian Murphy, told Judge Brigitte Volpé that he is pleading guilty to a charge of possessing the drug Hydromorphone for trafficking on April 17, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to charges on the same date of carrying a knife for a dangerous purpose, carrying coyote spray for a dangerous purpose, breaching an undertaking by failing to keep the peace, and breaching a probation order by failing to keep the peace.

Sock is scheduled to return to court April 28 to be sentenced. That's when the Crown will provide further information about the crimes.

He's scheduled to return to court March 24 for the charges related to Vautour's death. Murphy told the judge he's yet to receive disclosure of evidence related to those charges from the Crown.

Sock remains in custody.