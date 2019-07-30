Saint John nursing home takes steps to ensure no resident dies alone

Staff and volunteers at a Saint John nursing home are ensuring residents are supported and comforted as they face the end of their life, thanks to a program called NODA, or No One Dies Alone.

CEO Cindy Donovan said a team of on-call volunteers is trained to respond whenever they're needed.

"It's really about providing that comfort and companionship to someone who is at end of life," she said.

Donovan said some residents don't have family or friends nearby. They may live in another province or in some cases, have already passed away.

Donovan said volunteers with NODA include staff members and nursing home volunteers. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"If we know someone is failing and it may not be long before they do pass away, and we call the family, maybe there is family, maybe there isn't," she said.

"We really don't want that resident to be left alone."

'Residents like family'

The villa has 40 volunteers trained — about 80 per cent of whom are nursing home staff — who will come in, even on their time off, to sit for a period of time with the resident.

"They've gotten to know these residents like family and the last thing they want is that person to be alone," said Donovan.

"They want to provide that love and comfort."

Donovan said the idea for NODA came from a resident-attendant who heard about it at an international conference she attended.

"She said, 'We can do that' and she brought it back and we made it work."

About 40 volunteers have been trained in the NODA program to ensure no resident at Loch Lomond Villa is alone during the end of life stage. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Volunteers use the NODA bag which contains prayer books, a CD player, soft, soothing music, and poems. Donovan said the volunteers sit, hold the resident's hand and talk to them.

"All of our residents have a lifestyle booklet so people know what that person may have done as far as their career, how many children they've had, maybe they had a favourite pet," she said.

"So that that person can talk to them in regards to those last stages about their life."

Donovan said just having someone in the room is important and soothing for the resident.

She added the nursing home welcomes more volunteers to take the training.

Help to families as well

The NODA program also provides relief to families who may need a break during the end of life stage of their loved one.

Donovan said it's sad to think of residents dying alone but with some that are in their late 90s or more than 100 years old, they may have outlived their family and friends.

Donovan said it's important for someone to be with residents at the end stage because they can still hear even if they're not responding.

About 80 per cent of the NODA volunteers are staff members at the villa. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Volunteers take three hours of training where they learn what to expect at the end of life process including changes in medication, changes in breathing, and what it might look like.

"We also give them tools and ideas on what to do when they are sitting with them," said Donovan.

Donovan said it is an emotional process for volunteers but she added they don't hide death at the nursing home. A chime is rung and staff form an honour guard for the resident leaving their 'house' to celebrate their life.

"I'm a firm believer in, you leave by the same door you enter."

The volunteer helps prepare the family for what the honour guard will look like. That includes having the corridor lined to the door by staff, management and visitors and having a special quilt over the resident.

"We've done everything we can possibly do to make sure it's respectful and there is dignity when someone passes away."