Fecal bacteria levels soar at Oak Bay, no-swim warnings issued for 5 N.B. parks

Half of New Brunswick's provincial park beaches are closed to swimming because of high fecal bacteria levels, including Oak Bay, which had a recent test result more than 156 times the national guidelines.

Mactaquac Provincial Park Campers' Beach, Miscou Provincial Park, Murray Beach Provincial Park and New River Beach Provincial Park are also under no-swim advisories, as of Monday, the Department of Health's website shows.

Possible health risks of swimming in water with a high fecal bacteria count could include gastrointestinal upset, skin irritation or infection and upper respiratory illness, according to the Department of Health.

No information about the cause of the elevated levels has been released, but recent heavy rainfall could be a factor.

Department spokesperson Sean Hatchard has previously said bacteria can make their way to beaches because of "a combination of environmental and meteorological conditions."

"Possible sources include surface water run-off from agriculture and urban areas, sewage system overflows, birds, wild and domesticated animals and faecal shedding from swimmers themselves," Hatchard said.

Average of 5,463 enterococci vs. limit of 35

The average of five samples taken from different spots at Oak Bay, in southwestern New Brunswick, on Aug. 11 showed 5,463 enterococci per 100 millilitres. The Canadian recreational water quality guidelines call for fewer than 35 enterococci per 100 millilitres.

Oak Bay also had an average of 2,519 E. coli per 100 millilitres, when the guidelines call for fewer than 200.

The fecal readings have spiked since Aug. 9, when an enterococci average of 302.5 and E. coli average of 268.5 prompted the closure.

Individual samples at Oak Bay are also well over the national guidelines. They should not exceed 70 enterococci per 100 millilitres and 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres, but Oak Bay had enterococcus readings as high as 7,701 and E. coli readings as high as 3,448.

Elevated enterococcus levels at Oak Bay Provincial Park on Aug. 9 prompted a no-swim advisory the following day and levels have continued to climb since then, far exceeding national guidelines. (Department of Health)

Mactaquac, west of Fredericton, has been closed since Aug. 11 after one of the samples collected the day before showed 648.8 E. coli per 100 millilitres, compared to the limit of 400.

Miscou, in northeastern New Brunswick, exceeded the enterococcus guidelines for both single samples and the average on Aug. 10. Two of the tests showed 75 enterococci per 100 millilitres, when the guidelines call for no more than 70, and the average of five samples was 54.7 enterococci per 100 millilitres, compared to the limit of 35.

Murray Beach, east of Shediac, was deemed unsuitable for swimming after it exceeded the limits for both E. coli and enterococcus for both individual tests and overall averages on Aug. 10.

Retesting on Aug. 12 saw the individual and average E. coli levels drop below the guidelines, with the highest single sample showing 388 E. coli per 100 millilitres, with an average of 190.1.

While the enterococcus average dropped to 68.1 enterococci per 100 millilitres from 119.2, it's still nearly double the national guidelines. Two of the individual samples were also too high, including one that was more than three times the guidelines, at 218 enterococci per 100 millilitres.

New River Beach, west of Saint John, had one enterococcus sample Aug. 9 that was nearly 14.5 times above the limit, at 1,012 enterococci per 100 millilitres, while its average of five samples was about five times more than the guidelines, at 177.5.

Although the highest individual reading on Aug. 11 dropped to 703 enterococci per 100 millilitres, the overall average climbed to 376.7, nearly 11 times the national guidelines.

The Department of Health began reporting test results online in 2017 following a series of stories about problems with testing and water quality at Parlee Beach near Shediac.

There can be delays in issuing no-swim advisories.

"This is due to the time it takes to collect the samples, send them to the lab, and complete the analysis," the website notes.