Rash of no-swimming advisories at Parlee Beach prompts call for more testing

A popular New Brunswick beach had four no-swim advisories last week, prompting calls for more tests to find the source of the problem.

Poor water quality resulted in the advisories on Aug. 12, 14, 15 and 16 for Parlee Beach, a popular tourist destination on the province's east coast.

Arthur Melanson, vice-president of the Red Dot Association, a local group formed five years ago to protect the beach and the local environment, is calling on the province to find the source of the bacteria.

After a good summer so far, the no-swim notices occurred after heavy rain, and Melanson said testing could determine if the bacteria come from human waste, animals or birds.

Jason Hoyt, a spokesperson for the province, said in an email that there is no evidence to suggest a chronic water-quality issue at Parlee Beach Provincial Park.

"Any exceedance of a guideline value is temporary, with water quality quickly returning to normal levels," he said.

Hoyt added that between June 1 and July 31, water-quality results at the beach have been suitable for swimming 90 per cent of the time.

Testing on Aug. 11 showed the measure of enterococci bacteria in the water was 373.0 per 100 millilitres in one sample and 74.0 in another, triggering an advisory on Aug. 12. The guidelines for water safety put maximum acceptable levels at 35 enterococci per 100 ml on average.

Results show last Wednesday was the worst day for water quality, with an average of 46.8 enterococci per 100 ml, and one sample showing 504.0 per 100 ml.

A report released in April 2018 concluded there is no evidence of a chronic water quality issue at Parlee Beach.

In June the beach was given a blue-flag designation for meeting international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety.

Despite the designation, residents in the area have raised concerns that the underlying problems with the beach's water quality haven't been fixed.

On June 22, the day of a public celebration for Parlee receiving the blue flag designation, a no-swimming advisory was issued because of higher-than-allowed amounts of fecal bacteria in the water.