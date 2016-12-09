No swimming advisory for Murray Beach after high level of fecal bacteria in water

The province has issued a no-swimming advisory at Murray Beach Provincial Park Sunday after a high reading of fecal bacteria in the water.

The reading was 80.6/100 ML, the highest it's been this summer, going from a reading of 11.5 Friday to almost eight times that amount two days later.

Jean Bertin, communications officer with the Department of Environment and Local Government, said the E. coli count doubled as well.

"It's common to find E. coli and enterococci bacteria in surface water and it's normal for these levels to fluctuate."

When asked what was the possible cause, Bertin said, "certain environmental conditions and other sources such as storm-water runoff, animal waste, discharged sewage, other swimmers and high winds, waves and heavy rainfall can play a role in influencing water quality."

This is the third swimming advisory since June 1 for the beach about 50 kilometres east of Shediac on the Northumberland Strait. Bertin said sampling is done every two to three days.

The park has suffered water quality issues in the past, as has Parlee Beach at Shediac, but water quality in general at provincial parks has not been a problem, Bertin said.

No-swimming advisories have been issued for Parlee Beach seven times since June 1 because of high levels of fecal bacteria. The most recent advisory was Aug. 18 after a reading of 118/100 ML was found.

Other dates advisories were issued June 8 and 21, July 4, 15 and 30, and Aug. 2.

At New River Beach Provincial Park, a no-swimming advisory has been issued three times over three months on June 25, July 3 and July 7. The highest reading was 112.2/100 ML on July 2. It dropped to 26.8 by July 6 and back to 11. 2 on July 8. The readings have remained at normal levels since.

One high E-coli count prompted a no-swimming advisory issued for Mactaquac Provincial Park main beach on June 16.

No other other advisories or closures were issued for any of the other provincial parks this summer.

"Overall, water quality is very good," said Bertin.