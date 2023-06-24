Premier Higgs says he won't resign after calls for his removal

Premier Blaine Higgs said he's not going anywhere after a Progressive Conservative party meeting in Fredericton on Saturday.

When asked what's next for him and the party, Higgs batted down any suggestion of stepping aside.

"It won't be a resignation," Higgs said.

The premier has been under pressure to step aside after changes to Policy 713 — a policy designed to protect LGBTQ students in schools — prompted the resignations of two cabinet ministers and letters from more than 20 riding presidents calling on Higgs to resign.

Higgs said there was no formal discussion at the meeting about a possible leadership review, but did say he wants to work with the party and his caucus to resolve any issues behind closed doors.

"I think we have a path forward here as we work through some of our issues," he said.

Claude Williams, a former president of the party who attended the meeting, said the reason there was no formal discussion about a leadership review is because the rules of the meeting made it impossible.

He also said he was disappointed in the premier's closing remarks to the meeting, but didn't elaborate further.

Support cloudy

The amount of support the premier has in caucus, and in the party, is up for debate.

On Wednesday, CBC News reported at least 22 riding presidents have written letters calling for a leadership review vote.

But Mark Paul-Elias, the president of the PC's Fredericton-Grand Lake Riding Association, said the majority of the party stands behind the premier.

While he admitted not everyone was supportive of Higgs — mentioning at least one person who walked out of the meeting — Paul-Elias maintained the premier has the party's support.

"You don't have a family that doesn't have the odd person who doesn't agree with what's going on. But the party is really united and we intend to stay united," he said.