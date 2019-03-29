'No plans' to change judicial transfer veto power, says Justice Department

New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government says it has no plans to change a law that it once denounced as a threat to judicial independence.

Throughout 2016 and 2017 the PC opposition slammed the Liberal legislation as unconstitutional, but more than a year after taking power, the Tories have yet to repeal it.

"At this time there are no plans to introduce amendments to this legislation," said Paul Bradley, a spokesperson for Justice Minister Andrea Anderson-Mason.

PC MLA Ted Flemming said during the last election campaign that he was confident the party would repeal the legislation, which gave the minister of justice, an elected politician, the power to veto the transfers of Court of Queen's Bench judges.

"We have been united on it, and it would be my expectation that legislation should be introduced in the event that we form government, which would return the situation to the status quo," he said just days before the 2018 election.

The Liberals passed the legislation, an amendment to the Judicature Act, in 2017.

Before that, the chief justice of the Court of Queen's Bench could unilaterally transfer judges on his or her court from city to city. The amendment added a requirement that he or she get the consent of the justice minister.

Beginning in 2016, Flemming and other PC MLAs argued the change could make judges beholden to the whims of elected politicians, compromising the independence of the courts.

Bradley's statement, sent by email, did not give a reason for the government's decision to stick with the Liberal legislation.

'This is an easy fix. All they need to do is pull out that amendment … and strike out the eight or 10 words or whatever it is that require the consent of the minister,' said Nicole O'Byrne, an associate law professor at UNB. (CBC)

University of New Brunswick law professor Nicole O'Byrne, an early critic of the veto power, said she is baffled at the Tory inaction.

"This is an easy fix. All they need to do is pull out that amendment … and strike out the eight or ten words or whatever it is that require the consent of the minister."

In the 2018 campaign, Higgs wouldn't commit to repealing the change. Flemming then contacted CBC News to say he was confident the PC leader would do it once he understood the issue in greater detail.

"I'm sure those facts are there and we won't have any disagreement," he said. "I'm confident that the leader and I hold the same opinion."

Veto widely panned

The New Brunswick branch of the Canadian Bar Association also criticized the change, and the New Brunswick Law Society said at the time it wasn't aware of any problem that needed to be solved by the amendment.

The Liberal government said the change was needed to stop a "revolving door" of federally appointed judges being assigned to smaller communities and then obtaining transfers from then-Chief Justice David Smith to larger centres.

Now that the PCs are in office, they find themselves holding the veto power over judicial transfers, though O'Byrne says she doubts that's the reason they've put off repeal.

"I don't think it's in any party's interest to have the power to interfere or attempt to interfere with judicial independence. Our constitutional democracy absolutely depends on us having an independent judiciary."

PC MLA Ted Flemming said during the last election campaign that he expected a Progressive Conservative government would repeal the Liberal legislation. (CBC)

Bradley said that since taking office in November 2018, Anderson-Mason has been asked for her consent for one transfer and she gave it.

Smith argued publicly against the bill when it was introduced, calling it unconstitutional. After it passed he said he would comply with it.

Smith retired last March and his replacement, Chief Justice Tracey DeWare, would not provide her opinion of the legislation when she was appointed last June.

"There's a law in place that must be followed," she said. "We will deal with that the first time the issue arises, but that's not something certainly that's on my priority list."