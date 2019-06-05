No new precautions on eating headpond fish, says province's top doctor

New Brunswick's top doctor isn't recommending any new precautions about eating fish caught in the Mactaquac headpond, even after a study has shown some fish have mercury levels above Health Canada's maximum level.

"Well again these are preliminary studies and my staff at the regional level are looking into this," said Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

"So I wouldn't make any new recommendations until they had thoroughly finished their investigation into all of this."

Russell's comments come after a St. John River fisherman blamed mercury poisoning he suffered on consuming fish from the Mactaquac Dam headpond, about 35 kilometres west of Fredericton.

David Addleman said his mercury levels were three times the normal amount, causing numbness and tingling in his hands and feet.

He said his mercury level and symptoms subsided after he stopped eating fish from the headpond.

A preliminary report by the Canadian Rivers Institute pointed to three species of fish — striped bass, muskie and shortnose sturgeon — that had elevated levels of mercury above Health Canada's maximum level.

The report cautions that the study is "not intended to be advice for the fish consumption by humans," and it had a small sample size. The institute recommended further research.

More visible warnings

Russell said people should eat some fish above the headpond sparingly, even if they fall within Health Canada's guidelines.

That means limiting some fish to one meal a week, she said. Pregnant women should avoid some fish altogether.

The warnings are included in the province's hunting and fishing guide but not until page 40.

David Addleman blames the fish he's been catching and eating in the headpond for the mercury poisoning he's been diagnosed with. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Russell said moving the warnings to a more prominent position in the guide and annual media releases are two possible ways to get more exposure for the issue.

"I mean there could be other options that would be considered, but those are definitely two right off the top that we could, that we can look at," said Russell.

The province's 2019 fishing guide lists brook trout, lake trout, landlocked salmon, smallmouth bass, perch, freshwater cusk, pickerel, striped bass and catfish as freshwater fish that could increase the level of mercury in the human body.

