N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation reports no new cases

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported this weekend in Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation, which has been facing its first outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The community west of Miramichi organized mass testing on Friday after nine cases were reported recently. In all, 243 people were tested.

"Keep in mind we still have active cases that are in isolation, so we must remain vigilant," Chief Bill Ward wrote Saturday evening in a Facebook post announcing the results.

More updates about health measures at work and school are expected on Monday, he said.

Public exposure notices

Public Health also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the virus during the past two weeks.

According to the latest update shared by the province Saturday evening, most of the new possible exposures were found in the Moncton region.

Three of the exposures in the region announced by the province were found at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. - A & C Convenience Store laundromat. , 369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton.

Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., and Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room , 330 Université Ave, Moncton

Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospi.tal Centre outpatient clinic , 330 Université Ave, Moncton.

Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. - McDonald's , 420 Paul St., Dieppe.

Sept. 8 and Sept. 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. - MacDonald Buick GMC Cadillac , 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton.

Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - Supercuts , 45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton.

Sept. 4 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cosmo dance night club, 837 Main St., Moncton).

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 31 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Springwater Campground pool , 2539 Route 130, Four Falls.

Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - Tim Hortons, 22F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover.

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic, 68 Water St., Campbellton.

Previous public exposure notices

Public Health also identified a number of places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus on Friday.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 5 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub, 837 Main St., Moncton.

Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant, 806 Main St., Moncton.

Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant , 141 Trinity Dr., Moncton.

Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill , 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton.

Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito, 581 Main St., Moncton.

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park, 6094 Route 8, Boiestown.

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls.

Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding.

Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls.

Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire, 383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls.

Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office], 131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls).

Sept. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls.

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club, 30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton.

Sept.4 and 5 – Life Church, 198 Roseberry St., Campbellton.

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – NBCC – Bathurst Campus, Main Building ,725 Collège Rd., Bathurst.

Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus, 1079 Principale Rd., Beresford.

Current case numbers

New Brunswick confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and nine recoveries. The province no longer reports case numbers on weekends.

Public Health said in a news release Friday that 92 per cent of the new cases were among people who are not fully vaccinated.

Six people were in hospital, including three in intensive care.

As of Friday, the province has 136 active cases.

Public Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. (CBC)

The 24 cases break down this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, six cases:

A person 19 and under.

A person 20 to 29.

Three people 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

All six cases are under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2, two cases:

A person 50 to 59.

A person 70 to 79.

Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases:

A person 20 to 29.

A person 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

A person 60 to 69.

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, six cases:

Two people 19 and under.

Three people 50 to 59.

A person 60 to 69.

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation

Campbellton region, Zone 5, five cases:

Two people 19 and under.

A person 20 to 29.

A person 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and two cases are under investigation.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

A person 50 to 59.

The case is travel-related.

To date the province has conducted 420,728 tests for COVID-19.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.