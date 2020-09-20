No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, uptick in testing

The latest figures from Public Health show no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday.

There remains one active confirmed case in the province.

That case is in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1, and public health says the individual is self–isolating.

New Brunswick has recorded 194 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in the province in mid-March. Two people have died and 191 have recovered.

Testing increase

Health officials reported a significant rise in tests in the province, with 1,123 conducted on Saturday. That's up from 548 tests on Friday and 618 tests on Thursday.

CBC News has contacted Public Health officials for more details on the testing increase and has not heard back yet.

The province launched a new online self-assessment tool last week.

It allows people to answer a series of questions to determine if they should get tested for COVID-19. If the advice suggests it, a request can be submitted through the website.

It can take between 24 to 48 hours for the test assessment centre to schedule a test.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: