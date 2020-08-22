No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B., active cases remain at 8

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

The province remains at eight confirmed active cases following the announcement of two new cases on Friday.

One of those cases is an individual between 50 and 59 is in the Fredericton region. The other case is an individual between 20 to 29 in the Bathurst region.

Both cases are related to travel and the individuals are self-isolating.

Five of the province's active cases are in the Moncton region, two active cases are in the Fredericton region and the other is in the Bathurst region.

New Brunswick has recorded 188 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 178 have recovered.

There were 343 tests for the virus conducted Friday for a total of 58,570.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: