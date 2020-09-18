No new N.B. cases of COVID-19, one active case remains

The latest figures from Public Health show no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

One case was reported recovered, dropping the total number of active confirmed cases in the province to one.

The only active case is in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1, and public health says the individual is self–isolating.

New Brunswick has recorded 194 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 191 have recovered.

On Thursday, 618 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 68,668 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said testing has increased in recent days through a new online self-assessment.

"People are getting vigilant to help limit the spread," he said.

Through the online tool, people can answer a series of questions to determine if they should get tested for COVID-19. If the advice suggests it, a request can be submitted through the website.

It can take between 24 to 48 hours for the test assessment centre to schedule an appointment.

Travel bubble changes

The province tightened its extended travel bubble yesterday after a spike of cases in a bordering Quebec region.

Residents of Témiscouata Municipal Regional County will no longer be able to cross into New Brunswick without self-isolating for 14 days. They must also meet the criteria for entry into the province.

The extended bubble with Avignon Municipal Regional County, near Campbellton, remains in place.

The change comes after the Quebec government changed the alert level in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, which includes Témiscouata. The region has reported more than 140 cases since Sept. 6.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: