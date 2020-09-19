No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, still 1 active case

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to figures from Public Health on Saturday.

One confirmed case remains in the province. That case is in the Moncton region and Public Health says the individual is self–isolating.

New Brunswick has recorded 194 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 191 have recovered.

On Friday, 548 tests were conducted for the virus. A total of 68,668 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

Self-assessment

The province launched a new online self-assessment tool earlier this week.

It allows people to answer a series of questions to determine if they should get tested for COVID-19. If the advice suggests it, a request can be submitted through the website.

It can take up to 48 hours for the test assessment centre to schedule an appointment.

COVID Alert app active in New Brunswick

New Brunswick residents who test positive are now able to receive one-time keys from Public Health to enter into COVID Alert, Canada's COVID-19 exposure notification app.

The tool alerts users if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

The voluntary app uses Bluetooth to exchange random codes with other phones when a user is near. When someone tests positive for the virus, they can notify the app, which will check the codes of people who were in close contact for more than 15 minutes.

People who were exposed will receive advice from Public Health officials on what to do next.

The app does not track personal information.

New Brunswick is now participating in the federal COVID Alert app, which notifies users if they've been in the proximity of other users who have reported testing positive for COVID-19. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC )

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: