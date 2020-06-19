No new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the province remains at 27, according to a release from Public Health. Two patients are in hospital with one in intensive care.

There have been 164 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 135 have recovered and two residents at the Manoir de la Vallée long-term care home in Atholville have died.

To date, 40,490 tests have been conducted.

All areas of New Brunswick are in the yellow phase of recovery except for the Campbellton region, which is still in the orange phase because of a cluster of cases.

Under the yellow phase of recovery:

Visits at long-term care homes are allowed. Only one visitor will be allowed at a time. The name of the visitor must be distributed before hand and visitors are required to wear a mask

Overnight camps are allowed to reopen

Residents who work outside the province don't need to self-isolate upon return, but should monitor for symptoms

Canadian residents can visit family in New Brunswick if they self-isolate for 14 days

Canadian residents who own property in New Brunswick are allowed in, so long as they self-isolate for 14 days

Organized sports are allowed to resume

There is no cap on the number of people gathering in controlled venues, but people must be able to physically distance themselves from others

A person now only needs one symptom to be tested for COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptom can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: