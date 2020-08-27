No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, active cases at 7

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

One more case has recovered, reducing the total number of active confirmed cases to seven.

Four of the active cases are in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1, two active cases are in the Fredericton region, and there is one active case in the Bathurst region, or Zone 6.

New Brunswick has recorded 190 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 181 have recovered.

On Wednesday, 440 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 60,305 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: