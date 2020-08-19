No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday, and one more person has recovered, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

That reduces the number of active cases in the province to 12.

Eleven of the active cases are in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1. The other active case is in the Fredericton region, or health Zone 3.

There have been no new confirmed cases in the province since Sunday, when two international travel-related cases were announced. Both individuals are self-isolating in Moncton.

New Brunswick has recorded 186 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 172 have recovered.

On Tuesday, 265 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 57,511 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: